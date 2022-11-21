Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $99.12 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,368,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,198 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $99,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 36,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 22,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 31,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.94. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,165. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.84 and a 1-year high of $89.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.15.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

