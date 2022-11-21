Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 341,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.80% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $70,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.1% in the second quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 68,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $2.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $223.14. 821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,333. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.45. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.88 and a 52-week high of $315.80.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

