Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 3,835,305 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,216,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,835,305 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 3.1% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 8.96% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $1,015,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.51. 13,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,338,663. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.06.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

