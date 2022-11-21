Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,666,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,207,537 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 16.23% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $1,477,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 118.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 61,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $67.22. The company had a trading volume of 396 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,067. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.53.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.