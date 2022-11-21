Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 245 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 1.50% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $52,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 62.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $8,972,000. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 23,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $709,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $332,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.26. 1,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236,238. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.43 and a 12-month high of $51.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.50.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

