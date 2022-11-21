Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 4,048 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 60,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carter Financial Group INC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,152,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $282.18. 655,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,629,359. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.60. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

