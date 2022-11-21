Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 53,749 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,148,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,749 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.73% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $286,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 84.2% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.36. 29,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,689,674. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.