Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 963,184 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,961,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963,184 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 3.87% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $472,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,698,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 13,748 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 536.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after buying an additional 47,579 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,198. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.47. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $129.80.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.173 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

