Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Takes $30.86 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 618,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,864,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $350,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $840,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $49.19. 22,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,824,651. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.51.

