Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Takes $30.86 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 618,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,864,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $350,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $840,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance
VTEB traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $49.19. 22,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,824,651. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.51.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
- 5 Stocks to Buy Thay Pay Reliable Monthly Dividends
- Black Friday Deals on These 3 Dividend Plays
- The Dogs of The S&P 500 And Why To Invest In Them
- Is GameStop Stock Setting Up for Another Short Squeeze?
- Here’s Why SoFi Technologies Stock is Cheap at These Levels
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.