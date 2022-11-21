Financial Partners Group Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Financial Partners Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

BATS:VLUE traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.38. 327,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.03 and a 200 day moving average of $93.06.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.