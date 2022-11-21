Financial Partners Group Inc Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Financial Partners Group Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 143.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.99. The stock had a trading volume of 509,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,974,439. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $235.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

