Financial Partners Group Inc Makes New Investment in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Trading Up 0.5 %

VFVA traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.91. 48,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.20 and its 200 day moving average is $97.40.

