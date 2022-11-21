Financial Partners Group Inc Purchases 434 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,462.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 41,825 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,376,000 after purchasing an additional 85,368 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $715,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 15.0% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE NEE traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $83.32. The stock had a trading volume of 156,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,306,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.98.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

