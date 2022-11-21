Financial Partners Group Inc Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG remained flat at $84.28 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 952,771 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

