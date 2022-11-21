Financial Partners Group Inc Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,074. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $113.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.99.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

