Financial Partners Group Inc Reduces Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Financial Partners Group Inc lowered its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 48,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 77,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 833,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,931,000 after buying an additional 18,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,860,961. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

