Financial Partners Group Inc Trims Stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Financial Partners Group Inc lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,327 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc owned 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 146.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1,801.1% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 324.5% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

FENY traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $24.48. The stock had a trading volume of 41,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,188. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.93.

