Financial Review: MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH) & Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG)

MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH) and Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MDJM and Douglas Elliman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDJM N/A N/A N/A Douglas Elliman 2.58% 10.66% 5.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MDJM and Douglas Elliman, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDJM 0 0 0 0 N/A Douglas Elliman 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Douglas Elliman has a consensus target price of 8.50, indicating a potential upside of 112.50%. Given Douglas Elliman’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Douglas Elliman is more favorable than MDJM.

This table compares MDJM and Douglas Elliman’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDJM $4.47 million 4.44 -$2.25 million N/A N/A Douglas Elliman $1.35 billion 0.24 $98.84 million 0.42 9.52

Douglas Elliman has higher revenue and earnings than MDJM.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of MDJM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Douglas Elliman shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Douglas Elliman shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Douglas Elliman beats MDJM on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MDJM

MDJM Ltd, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as consulting, marketing strategy planning and strategy, and advertising services and sales strategies. The company also provides independent training and tourism development services. It serves real estate developers, real estate design institutes and agencies, urban planning bureaus of various levels of governments, and urban rail transportation companies, as well as urban infrastructure development companies. The company was formerly known as MDJLEAD LTD. and changed its name to MDJM Ltd in May 2018. MDJM Ltd was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Tianjin, the People's Republic of China.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Inc. engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas. Douglas Elliman Inc. was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Douglas Elliman Inc.(NYSE:DOUG) operates independently of Vector Group Ltd. as of December 29, 2021.

