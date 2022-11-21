Financial Review: Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) versus TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC)

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) and TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Mid-Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. TC Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid-Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Mid-Southern Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and TC Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Southern Bancorp $8.80 million 4.18 $1.61 million $0.68 18.84 TC Bancshares $16.42 million 3.71 $2.64 million N/A N/A

Profitability

TC Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Southern Bancorp.

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and TC Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Southern Bancorp 19.74% 4.93% 0.72% TC Bancshares 16.07% 3.15% 0.67%

Volatility & Risk

Mid-Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TC Bancshares has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.4% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Mid-Southern Bancorp and TC Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mid-Southern Bancorp beats TC Bancshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles and truck, boats, and motorcycles and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits and other personal loans; and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it holds and manages an investment securities portfolio. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Salem; and through its branch offices located in Mitchell and Orleans, Indiana, as well as through loan production offices located in New Albany, Indiana and Louisville, Kentucky. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Salem, Indiana.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers lending products comprising single-family residential loans, home equity lines of credit, closed-end home equity loans, consumer loans, commercial and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, land development loans, and SBA/USDA guaranteed loans. It operates one branch in Thomasville, Georgia, and one in Tallahassee, Florida, as well as loan production offices in Tallahassee, Florida and Savannah, Georgia. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

