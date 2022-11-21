Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.45 and last traded at $14.45. Approximately 5,160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,277,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.72.

Fluence Energy Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

In other news, CFO Dennis Fehr sold 15,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $290,336.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,590 shares in the company, valued at $570,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the second quarter valued at $20,097,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,988,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,192,000 after buying an additional 938,532 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,842,000 after buying an additional 752,009 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,205,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,803,000 after buying an additional 703,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 899,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after buying an additional 558,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

