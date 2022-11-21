Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Flushing Financial to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

FFIC opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $618.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.68. Flushing Financial has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.29.

In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Theresa Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $41,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,097.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 58,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 11.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

