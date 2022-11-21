Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.42-4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26. The company issued revenue guidance of down 4-5% to $8.51-8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.31 billion. Foot Locker also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.42-$4.50 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Foot Locker to $43.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. William Blair upgraded Foot Locker to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Williams Trading upgraded Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.78.

NYSE FL traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.03. The company had a trading volume of 25,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $52.94. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average of $31.38.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.45%.

In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $260,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $42,138.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,468,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,223,643.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 557,380 shares of company stock valued at $18,395,121. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,403 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,030 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,788 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

