Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.75.
FMTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.
Forma Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. Forma Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $20.68. The firm has a market cap of $957.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83.
Institutional Trading of Forma Therapeutics
Forma Therapeutics Company Profile
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
