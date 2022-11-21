Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,090,848 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096,555 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.23% of Oracle worth $425,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Oracle by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Oracle to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $79.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.58 and its 200 day moving average is $72.01. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $214.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.