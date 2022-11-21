Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 109,012 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,289,495 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,012 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of EOG Resources worth $363,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cfra upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.23.

EOG opened at $141.02 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.67 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.80.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

