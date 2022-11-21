Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,313,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,302,722 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.56% of Crown worth $397,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crown by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Crown Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of CCK stock opened at $80.40 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $130.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.34 and its 200 day moving average is $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.31). Crown had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 39.93%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently -32.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Crown from $124.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.13.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

