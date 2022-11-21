Franklin Resources Inc. Has $332.31 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 985,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125,118 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.30% of S&P Global worth $332,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price objective (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.69.
S&P Global Trading Down 0.3 %
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.
S&P Global Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.
About S&P Global
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on S&P Global (SPGI)
- The Dogs of The S&P 500 And Why To Invest In Them
- Is GameStop Stock Setting Up for Another Short Squeeze?
- Here’s Why SoFi Technologies Stock is Cheap at These Levels
- Warren Buffet Bought Taiwan Semiconductor Stock, Should You?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.