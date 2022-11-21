Franklin Resources Inc. Has $347.20 Million Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,124,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,751,814 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $347,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 128.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $33.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

