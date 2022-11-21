Franklin Resources Inc. Has $506.84 Million Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,514,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 578,854 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 8.33% of Voya Financial worth $506,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 60.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 13.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.42.

VOYA stock opened at $63.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.36%.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at $671,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,520 shares in the company, valued at $894,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,814 shares of company stock worth $1,302,045 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

