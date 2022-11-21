Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,491,994 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 519,867 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $470,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,712 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 217.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 16,504 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 242.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 275,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 194,869 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 21.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,703 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDC. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.81.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

Western Digital Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $36.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.53. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Western Digital Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.