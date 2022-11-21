Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 1,317,161 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,005,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317,161 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $545,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $74.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.67. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.24.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.