Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,478,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 257,398 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.60% of Veeva Systems worth $490,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,905 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 23,649.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 283,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,196,000 after acquiring an additional 282,136 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 26.5% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,237,000 after acquiring an additional 271,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $51,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.74.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $184.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 75.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.87 and a 200-day moving average of $185.87. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $310.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,260 shares of company stock worth $5,096,397. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

