Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Insider Sells £140,700 in Stock

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) insider Charles Cotton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,407 ($16.53), for a total transaction of £140,700 ($165,334.90).

Shares of Frontier Developments stock opened at GBX 1,264 ($14.85) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £498.31 million and a PE ratio of 5,495.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,289.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,361.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.77. Frontier Developments plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,066 ($12.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,530 ($29.73).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 1,855 ($21.80) to GBX 1,800 ($21.15) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($23.50) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Developments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,326.25 ($27.34).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.

