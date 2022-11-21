Frontier (FRONT) Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Frontier (FRONT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Frontier token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001104 BTC on exchanges. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $15.88 million and $2.67 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frontier Profile

Frontier launched on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

