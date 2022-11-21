Function X (FX) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.52 Million

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 20th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $70.76 million and $2.52 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002571 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.12 or 0.08230489 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00503620 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,664.99 or 0.28671892 BTC.
Function X Token Profile
Function X’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx.
Buying and Selling Function X
