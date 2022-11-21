Galxe Market Capitalization Hits $46.13 Million (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. In the last week, Galxe has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Galxe has a market capitalization of $46.13 million and $21.91 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galxe token can now be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00008124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.26 or 0.08279154 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.30 or 0.00465471 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,615.12 or 0.28530213 BTC.

About Galxe

Galxe launched on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,161,333 tokens. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galxe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Galxe using one of the exchanges listed above.

