Gemini Dollar Price Hits $1.01 on Exchanges (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00006425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $618.66 million and $4.63 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 614,981,813 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @geminitrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

