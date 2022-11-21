Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Hits New 1-Year High at $440.00

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $440.00 and last traded at $431.25, with a volume of 238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $431.55.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.07.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

