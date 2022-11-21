Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) PT Lowered to $4.00 at BTIG Research

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research to $4.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DNA. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $14.50 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.55.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.71. Ginkgo Bioworks has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Activity at Ginkgo Bioworks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

In related news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 171,455 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $438,924.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,021,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,174,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $1,070,384.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,212,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,783,733.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 171,455 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $438,924.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,021,132 shares in the company, valued at $5,174,097.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,493,901 shares of company stock valued at $17,358,313 over the last ninety days. 17.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 113.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,635 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 21.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 229,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 40,237 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $34,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 2.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,757,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 47,633 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,190,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,155,000 after buying an additional 778,831 shares during the period. 53.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.