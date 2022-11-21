Glenview Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Glenview Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,983,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 150,600 shares during the quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $17,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SABR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabre by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,687,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $350,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sabre by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,617,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,496,000 after acquiring an additional 206,725 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sabre by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,990,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,042,000 after acquiring an additional 243,134 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Sabre by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,903,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,701 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Sabre by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,800,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,646 shares during the period.

Sabre Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of SABR opened at $4.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.79. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sabre Profile

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SABR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sabre from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabre has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

