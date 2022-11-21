Glenview Capital Management LLC Grows Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,923,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,693 shares during the quarter. DXC Technology comprises about 6.0% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.45% of DXC Technology worth $240,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DXC. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

DXC Technology stock opened at $28.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.95.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,983.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

