Glenview Capital Management LLC Has $57.56 Million Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,996,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 251,969 shares during the quarter. Valvoline makes up 1.4% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned 1.13% of Valvoline worth $57,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Valvoline by 20.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the first quarter worth about $8,671,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Valvoline by 100.0% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 104,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Valvoline by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 9.0% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VVV opened at $32.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.51.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

