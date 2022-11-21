Glenview Capital Management LLC Has $87.76 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,289,342 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452,757 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for 2.2% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $87,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,714 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 645.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81,571 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 70,631 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,338 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 19,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 73,685 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,267 shares of company stock worth $3,591,206. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $28.70 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

