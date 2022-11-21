Glenview Capital Management LLC Invests $10.24 Million in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 308,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,243,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ZoomInfo Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 134.2% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,943,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,831 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,215,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,595 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,462,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 23.2% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,120,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,906,000 after purchasing an additional 965,842 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $216,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,137,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,357,470.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $746,940.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 577,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,230,498.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $216,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,137,531 shares in the company, valued at $49,357,470.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,140 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of ZI opened at $25.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.41. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $77.26.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.47.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

