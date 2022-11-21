Glenview Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR)

Glenview Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 605,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,948 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Hyperfine worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYPR. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyperfine during the 1st quarter worth $6,237,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyperfine during the 1st quarter worth $2,042,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Hyperfine during the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Hyperfine during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyperfine during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyperfine alerts:

Hyperfine Price Performance

HYPR opened at $0.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. Hyperfine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $16.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Hyperfine

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Hyperfine in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hyperfine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.40 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

In other news, CMO Khan Siddiqui sold 1,039 shares of Hyperfine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $87,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,146,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hyperfine news, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg purchased 34,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $30,694.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 578,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,727.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Khan Siddiqui sold 1,039 shares of Hyperfine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $87,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,146,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,161 shares of company stock valued at $90,738. Insiders own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

About Hyperfine

(Get Rating)

Hyperfine, Inc provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyperfine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyperfine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.