Glenview Capital Management LLC Takes $33.14 Million Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,390,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,137,000. Clarivate comprises about 0.8% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Clarivate at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarivate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 737,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,733,171.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Clarivate news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder purchased 208,333 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $2,418,746.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,746.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 737,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,733,171.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CLVT opened at $9.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Clarivate Plc has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $25.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

