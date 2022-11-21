Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLBE. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Global-e Online from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 1,236.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448,167 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 48.2% in the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 14,816,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,249 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 45.1% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,962,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,834,000 after buying an additional 2,783,926 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,321,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the third quarter worth approximately $39,162,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Stock Down 1.5 %

About Global-e Online

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $20.42 on Monday. Global-e Online has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.07.

(Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.