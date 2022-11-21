GMX (GMX) Price Tops $42.25 on Top Exchanges

GMX (GMX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 21st. One GMX token can now be bought for $42.25 or 0.00266835 BTC on popular exchanges. GMX has a total market cap of $337.63 million and $22.02 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GMX has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

About GMX

GMX launched on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,648,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,990,696 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. The official website for GMX is gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

