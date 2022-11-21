Gode Chain (GODE) Price Tops $0.0159

Gode Chain (GODE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Gode Chain has a market capitalization of $148.51 million and approximately $604,302.79 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. One Gode Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gode Chain Profile

Gode Chain was first traded on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

