GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) Stock Price Up 7.9%

GoldMining Inc. (TSE:GOLD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.37. Approximately 133,854 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 260,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.

GoldMining Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$225.40 million and a P/E ratio of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

About GoldMining

(Get Rating)

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.

See Also

